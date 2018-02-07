  • Must see: Starman rockets through space on Heavy Falcon SpaceX mission

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    He’s not Rocketman, but Elon Musk’s Starman is hurtling through space at the wheel of Musk’s luxury car, a Tesla Roadster.

    A delay didn’t stop the mogul’s plans to launch the Falcon Heavy rocket and retrieve two of its three booster rockets. One, the center core, didn’t survive the drone ship landing, Engadget reported.

    This has been the first time a car has ever been sent to space, and Musk’s SpaceX company is sharing Spaceman’s trip via video stream for the entire world to see.

    Musk said that the trip isn’t going to be a short one for the mannequin and the vehicle, saying it will be orbiting for a billion years, ABC News reported.

    Musk told reporters he had he doubts on the success of the blast off. 

    “I didn’t really think this would work,” he said to ABC News shortly after launch, which was viewed by not only everyday science fans but also astronauts and celebrities.

