Mouse waits for ride on sheriff deputy's car

Guess he called for an Uber? Or he wanted to clean a dirty windshield?
A small mouse is going viral in a big way after he was spotted, not in a police cruiser, but rather on the windshield of one.
Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Dennington took this photo of his little partner waiting to take a ride on his cruiser’s windshield, KGO reported.
Dennington was on his way to work at the Golden State Warriors game on Sunday, Fox News reported.
We don’t know who was more surprised, Deputy Dennington or his stowaway friend. We are happy to report the little mouse is safely on the ground and looking for a new ride. pic.twitter.com/R9W11ioubT— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 10, 2018
The mouse was last seen running to a new, probably more covert, hiding spot, police posted on Facebook.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}