Mother of missing PA teen who disappeared with 45-year-old man begs her daughter: ‘Come home'

ALLENTOWN, Penn. - The mother of a missing Pennsylvania teenager who disappeared with a 45-year-old married father of four is begging her daughter to come home.
Amy Yu, 16, was last seen on March 5 at at her school bus stop in Allentown where she was dropped off with her younger brother. Police believe she ran away with Kevin Esterly.
“Amy, can you come back to me?” Mui Luu, the teen’s mother begged during an interview with CBS News. “I love you. I just hope you come back.”
Yu was friends with one of Esterly’s daughters and had gone on vacations with the family.
Police believe the teen was in a secretive relationship with Esterly, according to news outlets, and willingly left with him.
“Why would a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl … like, that’s disgusting,” the girl’s younger brother, John Yu, said to CBS News.
Esterly’s wife said he withdrew $4,000 from the couple’s bank account and took important documents with him when he left.
Authorities believe Esterly is driving a 1999 Red Honda and are asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager.
