Mother finds 2-year-old daughter frozen on front porch, police say

AKRON, Ohio - A mother found her 2-year-old daughter “frozen” Friday on the family’s front porch, according to police.
Wynter Parker was found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m., according to the Plain Dealer. Temperatures that day ranged between 12 and 19 degrees.
“My daughter is not breathing,” the woman can be heard frantically saying to the 911 operator. “She’s frozen.”
The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to WKYC. The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine Parker’s cause of death.
Neighbors at the 76-unit apartment complex, which is managed by the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority, said the woman also has a son.
The case remains under investigation, according to the Plain Dealer. No explanation for why the girl was out in the cold has been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
