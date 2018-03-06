  • Mother charged after police say she put disabled child into bed of stranger's pickup

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Michigan mother is facing child abuse charges after police said she put her 8-year-old daughter in the bed of a pickup truck which then drove away.

    Police told WXMI that Asia Beach put the girl, who has cerebral palsy, into the truck bed of a stranger and left her there. The girl was wearing cotton, short-sleeved pajamas, and no hat, coat, socks or shoes on the evening of Feb. 25. The temperature at the time was 37 degrees.

    The person whose truck the girl was put into drove off without realizing the child was in it. He drove a block before hearing the girl crying. He stopped and returned to where the girl was put into the truck, WXMI reported.

    Beach told police that she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

    The girl is in the custody of a relative. Beach faces 15 years in prison if convicted, WXMI reported.

