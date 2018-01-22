Morgan Freeman honored with lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman was presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry — which was given to him by longtime colleague and friend Rita Moreno.
“Morgan is way more than just an actor, narrator, producer, humanitarian. This man is a national treasure,” Moreno said.
When he came to the stage, the 80-year-old icon traded a few playful jokes with Moreno, before moving on to the thank you’s.
“These moments in one’s life usually will call for an entire litany of thank you’s. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names, so I won’t try,” said Freeman. “This is beyond honor. This is a place in history.”
But towards the end of his speech, Freeman commented on the SAG award statue:
Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
“I wasn’t gonna do this, but I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue,” he said. “It works from the back. From the front, it’s gender-specific. Maybe I started something.”
