Mo'Nique urges fans to boycott Netflix for color, gender bias

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Award-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique is urging her fans to boycott Netflix for gender and color bias after she says the entertainment company made her a lowball offer for a comedy special.
    Mo'Nique took to Instagram to air her grievances Friday. In a video, she explained that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special, but she rejected the offer. Mo'Nique said she felt it was a low offer considering Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle all made millions of dollars for their Netflix comedy specials. According to Mo'Nique, Schumer negotiated with Netflix for $13 million, while Rock and Chapelle each earned $20 million.

     

    Mo'Nique suspects racial and gender bias are at play, since she believes her strong résumé entitles her to more than the $500,000 that Netflix offered.

     

