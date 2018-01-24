0 Mom accused in 'torture house' case kept watchful eye on son at college, report says

PERRIS, Calif. - David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, are accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children, ages 2 to 29, for years. A new report underlined part of the relationship that the California couple had with at least one of their children.

KABC reports that despite a lacking home education, the eldest son was permitted to attend classes at Mount San Jacinto College, a local community college. However, Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin said there were significant conditions to his attendance.

“Louise Turpin would accompany him, wait outside of the classroom for him,” he said. “When he was finished with class, she would take him home.”

Despite the alleged factors of his home life, the son maintained a 3.93 grade-point average after attending school for six semesters.

The college said in a statement that it was aware of the Turpin child’s past enrollment.

“We at Mount San Jacinto College are deeply saddened and horrified to hear of the allegations involving these children,” the college said. “Our hearts go out to the victims. MSJC will follow this story and will provide appropriate support from our institution.”

The college cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act in declining to give further information.

The Turpins are accused of beating, strangling, binding and allowing their children to shower only once a year. The father is also accused of committing a lewd act against one of the children.

The couple made their first court appearance last Thursday and face 94 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

David Allen Turpin, left and Louise Anna Turpin were charged with torture and child endangerment.

