0 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood' celebrates 50th anniversary

It’s been a “beautiful day in the neighborhood” for 50 years.

Feb. 19 1968 was the day that PBS aired the first episode of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,” and the lessons that Fred Rogers taught still resonate today with a re-imagined tales of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

According to his official biography from the foundation that carries on his mission of education, Rogers was born in 1928 in the small town of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, east of Pittsburgh. After getting a degree in music composition, he was hired by NBC in New York as an assistant producer and eventually a floor director for some of the network’s programming in the ‘50s. But history was made in 1953 when a station in Pittsburgh called WQED asked him to come up with its first schedule. He produced a show called “The Children’s Corner” where he eventually introduced, and performed as, characters like Daniel Striped Tiger, X the Owl and Henrietta Pussycat, characters that have found new life on “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” where children now learn the messages from the original Daniel’s son, not in puppet form but in a cartoon one. His belief in kindness led him to a seminary where he was ordained as a Presbyterian minister, but instead of moving to a traditional religious calling his charge was “to continue his work with children and families through the mass media.”

In 1963, he was offered the opportunity to start a show in Canada called “Misterogers.” Three years later, he went back to Pittsburgh and created a new show called “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” which went national 50 years ago, on what would become PBS. He died on Feb. 27, 2003, in Pittsburgh and was survived by his wife Joanne and their two sons and three grandsons.

But it was the show that helped generations of children who watched him as they grew up. His message of love and kindness still resonates today. When there is a national tragedy, a meme, or video clip, of Fred Rogers telling those suffering or questioning what’s happening to the nation to “look for the helpers” gives those who need it, kids and adults alike, a moment of reassurance that everything will be OK.

A lot of people are sharing this quote after the heartbreak in Manchester. It's also the 50th anniversary of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zDnTrTcJ8v — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

One of my favorite quotes. Seems appropriate today #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/GG09Z5tIVg — Dallas Reed (@J_DReed) October 3, 2017

The show also helped launch the careers of some current stars.

Michael Keaton, who went by his original name at the time, Michael Douglas, had one of his first jobs working as a stagehand on the show. He helped operate the iconic trolley, CBS News reported. He was also one of the “Flying Zookeeni Brothers,” Parade reported.

Actress Ming-Na Wen, known for her role as Agent Melinda May on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and as the voice of Disney’s Mulan, also appeared on the show.

Me & my @CarnegieMellon college pals! What a treat for us to be in the Land of Make-Believe! https://t.co/J6Uu5WeoYE — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) April 7, 2016

Bill Nye the Science Guy appeared on an episode in 1997 to help everyone’s neighbor perform an experiment, Entertainment Weekly reported. The entertainment magazine, compiled a list in 2016 of the top guest stars on the show.

He also introduced kids to various genres of music thanks to guest stars who dropped by like Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma and Tony Bennett, Entertainment Weekly reported.

A special that pays tribute to Fred Rogers and his show, called “Mister Rogers, It’s You I Like, Indewire reported.

Keaton, appropriately enough, is the host of the special that airs March 6 on PBS. He is joined by cast regulars like Joe Negri who portrayed Handyman Negri and David Newell who portrayed Mr. McFeely. He will also be remembers by guests Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg and Sarah Silverman, according to PBS.

Mister Rogers is all over the place today. But have you checked out the actual episode that premiered 50 years ago today? Here are some details: https://t.co/vv2hAr43dP pic.twitter.com/1wtWTkoARw — The Mister Rogers Neighborhood Archive (@MRNarchive) February 19, 2018

Starting on Feb. 26, PBS Kids will run a weeklong tribute to Rogers, PBS announced.

A forever stamp will also honor Rogers this year and is scheduled to be released on March 23, WPXI reported.

And a biopic has been announced in which Tom Hanks has been slated to star as Rogers.

