Mirai Nagasu first U.S. skater to land triple axel at Olympics

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Mirai Nagasu became the first American figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, and just the third person to ever accomplish the feat.

    Nagasu, 24, put the jump at the beginning of her 4 1/2 minute routine Monday, landing flawlessly on one foot. She scored a total score of 137.53, a personal best, the Associated Press reported. 

    “It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” Nagasu told the Washington Post. “I wanted to make America proud.”

    Midori Ito and Mao Asada, both from Japan, are the only other women to land the jump at the Olympics, according to Yahoo News.

    The triple axel is more challenging than a typical jump because it requires the skater to make three and a half rotations in the air, not just three.

     

     

