Mirai Nagasu first U.S. skater to land triple axel at Olympics

Mirai Nagasu became the first American figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, and just the third person to ever accomplish the feat.
Nagasu, 24, put the jump at the beginning of her 4 1/2 minute routine Monday, landing flawlessly on one foot. She scored a total score of 137.53, a personal best, the Associated Press reported.
A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
“It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” Nagasu told the Washington Post. “I wanted to make America proud.”
Midori Ito and Mao Asada, both from Japan, are the only other women to land the jump at the Olympics, according to Yahoo News.
The triple axel is more challenging than a typical jump because it requires the skater to make three and a half rotations in the air, not just three.
"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
