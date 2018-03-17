Millennials replacing engagement rings with diamonds embedded in fingers

Millennials are spurning traditional engagement rings and replacing them with diamonds embedded into fingers, WCBS reported.
“We notice lately a lot of people coming looking for that,” said Sam Abbas, who owns NYC Ink Studio in Manhattan.
“I think it looks nice, but if you really think what it’s doing to the body – and you can have scarring – it’s so many complications that can happen from it,” Cynthia Rivas told WCBS.
The biggest issue is keeping the area around the piercing clean. Abbas suggests cleaning the finger at least two or three times. When seeking a piercing artist, it’s also important to gauge his or her experience, Abbas said.
“You’re dealing with the blood, so you got to be very, very safe,” Abbas told WCBS. “What we do, we sterilize everything.”
The embedding process takes about 10 minutes. An artist marks a spot with a pen, cleans the area with alcohol and iodine and then inserts an anchor -- typically made of gold or titanium -- to hold the diamond, WCBS reported.
The procedure costs approximately $100; the selected gem has an additional cost, Abbas said.
