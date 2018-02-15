  • Military jets flying over Florida spark concerns from social media

    By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

    Military jets flew low above South Florida Wednesday morning, and while it was just a drill, many people were a bit concerned

    From Deerfield Beach to Jupiter, Twitter users posted about spotting F-15 jets, which were supposed to be flying 3,500 feet off the ground. 

    The twin-engine fighter planes are able to soar at more than 1,900 mph, or 2½ times the speed of sound. 

    Their morning maneuvers in South Florida were related to patrols for when President Donald Trump spends the weekend in Palm Beach. 

    But after Hawaii’s false alarm missile crisis and the test tsunami alert that swept the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, people seemed confused. 

    A large portion of the tweets were users questioning why the jets were out there, and no one was really marveling at their beauty. 

