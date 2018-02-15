0 Military jets flying over Florida spark concerns from social media

Military jets flew low above South Florida Wednesday morning, and while it was just a drill, many people were a bit concerned.

From Deerfield Beach to Jupiter, Twitter users posted about spotting F-15 jets, which were supposed to be flying 3,500 feet off the ground.

Just saw two fighter jets heading north over Deerfield Beach toward Palm Beach County. Really loud and relatively low. — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) February 14, 2018 Why are there fighter jets flying over Jupiter? — Frank Jacobs (@El_Boozler) February 14, 2018

The twin-engine fighter planes are able to soar at more than 1,900 mph, or 2½ times the speed of sound.

Ugh, we get training exercises over my house too sometimes, and yes, they do rattle the windows, even the hurricane impact ones. — Kathy Silke (@KathySilke) February 14, 2018

Their morning maneuvers in South Florida were related to patrols for when President Donald Trump spends the weekend in Palm Beach.

But after Hawaii’s false alarm missile crisis and the test tsunami alert that swept the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, people seemed confused.

I just saw two fighter jets fly by. I hope that was us. — Mikel (@mjbdiver) February 14, 2018

A large portion of the tweets were users questioning why the jets were out there, and no one was really marveling at their beauty.

