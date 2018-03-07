Middle school teacher charged after daughter dies from opioid exposure

ROCK HILL, S.C. - A Rock Hill teacher has been charged with child neglect nearly one year after her 9-month-old baby died.
Julisa White, a teacher at Saluda Trail Middle School, is one of four people facing charges after her infant died after being exposed to fentanyl last year, police said.
“I think children are a blessing, and sometimes people take that for granted,” a parent at the middle school told Channel 9 upon hearing the news.
The girl's father and grandparents -- Yolanda Adams, Robert Adams and Harold Adams -- were also charged. The baby died at the grandparent’s house, and investigators called conditions there "unlivable."
Warrants said White placed her children at “unreasonable risk” by letting them stay at the Adams’ home on Simpson Street in Rock Hill.
White is on paid administrative leave.
Channel 9’s partners at The Herald report that White's attorney said her client denies wrongdoing.
