Meghan Markle's dad 'extremely hurt' by Prince Harry's latest comments

0

After Meghan Markle’s half-sister slammed Prince Harry for saying the royals are the family she “never had,” her half-brother is revealing how their father reacted to the prince’s remark.

“He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her,” Thomas Markle Jr. told the Daily Mail of his dad’s relationship with the “Suits” star. “He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she’s at today.”

He said his father was “extremely hurt” following Prince Harry’s interview in which he spoke about what it was like having Markle spend Christmas with the royal family.

“The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time,” the prince said at the time. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Meghan Markle's dad isn't going to like what Prince Harry said about her joining the royal family https://t.co/5PYmeqIRBH pic.twitter.com/nVhaX9Q1Fi — The Sun (@TheSun) December 29, 2017

“She’s had a really good family. We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that’s what we were. We’d get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings. It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of [Los Angeles], we still all got together,” Markle Jr. continued. “Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot.”

The reaction follows comments from the actress’s half-sister, Samantha, who slammed Prince Harry on Twitter earlier this week, saying “She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

So Meghan Markle's brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has echoed his sister Samantha's comments and insisted their father, Thomas, is deeply hurt by Prince Harry saying the royals are the family Meghan never had. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 29, 2017

“I don’t know if she gets to invite who she wants. But she’ll reach out if she wants me there, she’ll call me,” Markle’s half-brother said of the upcoming royal wedding in May. “She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible. … If my dad doesn’t walk her down the aisle, then I will.”

Meghan Markle's sister wasn't happy with Prince Harry's comments about family https://t.co/pyZYeny3Qx pic.twitter.com/QgYDzDTNPh — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 29, 2017

