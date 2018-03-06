0 McDonald's premieres new fresh beef Quarter Pounder

If your Quarter Pounder tastes different starting today or takes longer to be prepared, there’s a reason for that.

Atlanta is one of the eight places in the country where McDonald’s has rolled out its overhauled burger.

According to a Tuesday news release, the chain said that burger will be made with beef that isn’t frozen and the patties won’t be cooked before you order them.

>> Read more trending news

The restaurant announced a move toward fresher meat in March 2017. To make the change viable, refrigeration equipment had to be added to stores.

“All McDonald’s fresh beef quarter-pound burgers use 100 percent beef with absolutely no fillers, additives or preservatives,” the release said.

“Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s,” McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said in the release. “We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us.”

The national roll out includes 3,500 locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee, Miami, Nashville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City.

These changes also apply to the fast-food chain’s Signature Crafted Recipe selections.

The release said the switch is expected to come to the rest of the contiguous United States by early May.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.