0 Massachusetts man with cerebral palsy will realize Super Bowl dream

MINNEAPOLIS - A Massachusetts man doesn't let personal struggles stand in the way of his dreams. He works as a ticket taker at every New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, and on Sunday he'll be at Super Bowl LII when his favorite team takes the field.

Liz and William Fahey arrived in Minneapolis Thursday night and they are beyond excited to be a part of the entire experience -- made possible by a mother's determination.

"We have a saying. … where there's a William, there's a way," Liz Fahey said.

Liz Fahey said when it looked like the Patriots were going to another Super Bowl, she had to find a way to get her son there.

William's attachment to the team and quarterback Tom Brady only grew, despite his cerebral palsy, when he joined the ranks at Gillette Stadium five years ago.

"He always wanted to work in professional sports and wanted to be involved with football, which is his favorite sport,” Liz Fahey said.

"I work the concerts, the soccer games ..." William Fahey said.

"He’s been working for the team for five years, and, every year they go to the Super Bowl, and every year he asks can we go to the Super Bowl," Liz Fahey said.

So as the playoffs began, Liz began laying the groundwork for the big trip, the airfare and a place to stay. After the Patriots defeated Jacksonville in the AFC Championship game, she went on Facebook for help tracking down ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) seats for the Super Bowl.

"I came down and I said, 'We're going to the Super Bowl' and he said 'We?'" Liz said.

They had their tickets and were on their way to a dream come true.

"I just feel that there's a purpose that I'm here and able to go," William Fahey said.

All made possible by Mom.

"This is what drives Will and keeps him focused and happy -- and anything that can bring so much joy to him -- I’m just so grateful for the opportunity he’s had," she said.

