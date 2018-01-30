Marvel's ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer is released

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” won’t be in theaters until the summer, but fans have the first look at the Marvel film in a new trailer.
The trailer, released Tuesday, shows Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang dealing with the fallout from the events after “Captain America: Civil War.” Lang deals with balancing his family and his life as Ant-Man. It also shows the debut of Hope van Dyne as Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.
The movie also stars Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” has a July 6 release date. Watch the trailer below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}