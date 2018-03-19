  • Map shows location of 4 Austin bombs

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    The fourth explosion in Austin this month sent two men to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night

    >> Read more trending news 

    The explosion follows three similar incidents, one on March 2 that killed 39-year-old Anthony House, and two on March 12 that killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injured two others. The first three explosions were all package bombs.

    Police said they are operating under the assumption that the four blasts are connected, although interim Police Chief Brian Manley said it is possible Sunday’s explosion was triggered by a trip-wire

    The map below details the location of the four explosions:

    Austin Bombings

    Sunday’s explosion is the first to occur west of Interstate 35. 

    Residents of the Southwest Austin neighborhood where Sunday’s bomb detonated were urged to stay inside their homes until 10 a.m. Monday per an emergency alert. Police activity in the area has impacted school start times and bus routes. 

    Follow along with the American-Statesman’s full coverage of the bombings here.

    Police continue to restrict access to the neighborhood at the site of Sunday's explosion, early Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Map shows location of 4 Austin bombs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trip wire might have triggered 4th Austin explosion: live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jim Carrey's newest artwork seems to resemble Sarah Huckabee Sanders

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trip wire might have triggered 4th Austin explosion in 1 month: live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Carcass of strange sea creature washes up on Georgia beach