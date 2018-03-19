Map shows location of 4 Austin bombs

The fourth explosion in Austin this month sent two men to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.
The explosion follows three similar incidents, one on March 2 that killed 39-year-old Anthony House, and two on March 12 that killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injured two others. The first three explosions were all package bombs.
Police said they are operating under the assumption that the four blasts are connected, although interim Police Chief Brian Manley said it is possible Sunday’s explosion was triggered by a trip-wire.
The map below details the location of the four explosions:
Sunday’s explosion is the first to occur west of Interstate 35.
Residents of the Southwest Austin neighborhood where Sunday’s bomb detonated were urged to stay inside their homes until 10 a.m. Monday per an emergency alert. Police activity in the area has impacted school start times and bus routes.
