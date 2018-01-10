Man's beard certified best in America

STERLING, Ill. - The debate is over, and a Michigan man now has been named as having the best beard in the country.
Jason Heien was the winner of Wahl Man of the Year, The Detroit Free Press reported.
Heien sports a handlebar mustache and a beard that reaches his collarbone.
The company that makes hair clippers awarded Heien $1,500, and he could be part of a national advertising campaign.
Heien told the Free Press that he has had the beard for only about a year. While he’s usually sporting a goatee, he decided to grow the beard out after a Halloween costume look grew on him.
He said the beard makes him look older and more distinguished.
Heien was chosen through Wahl’s mobile barbershop when it visited the Top 10 Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America. Eleven men were finalists, but Heien was at the top of the beard game.
Wahl’s Man of the Year Contest began last April with the facial hair friendly cities list. Each of the 11 finalists were given $500 and a new trimmer.
