Man with tattooed face wanted for climbing in unlocked window, assaulting woman

Cincinnati -
Ohio authorities are searching for a man with distinctive tattoos covering his face and neck, who is accused of climbing through an unlocked window at a Cincinnati home and assaulting a woman.
Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
According to police reports, Mann entered the woman's Cincinnati home and slapped and choked her. Police said he has a history of domestic violence and drug charges.
The latest incident involving Mann and the victim, who he has a child with, happened on Jan. 9.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
