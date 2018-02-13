0 Man with 'DIRTBAG' vanity plate arrested after road rage incident

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police in Washington state arrested and charged a 40-year-old Washington man they say rear-ended another motorist, drew a gun, refused to obey orders given by police, then punched a police officer and allegedly threatened to kill officer.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities also impounded the suspect’s vehicle, a red Chevrolet Camaro with a vanity license plate that reads “DIRTBAG,” according to the Bellevue Police Department. The suspect remains unnamed at this time.

The incident — described by police as a “series of bad decisions” — began when the man allegedly rear-ended another man at a car wash in Bellevue.

Series of Bad Decisions Ends With Man’s Arrest in Bellevue https://t.co/wtm0wByZxy pic.twitter.com/J0ovtd1vLl — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) February 13, 2018

The driver rear-ended by the suspect began taking photos of the incident, according to the police, at which point the suspect drew a handgun and got out of his car, pointing the gun at the victim. Police were summoned — but the suspect refused to get out of his car once they arrived, fighting them and punching one Bellevue officer in the face, according to the department.

They say he also threatened to kill police officers and “made disparaging comments about the victim’s perceived ethnicity,” which may be investigated as a hate crime, according to KIRO. It’s not clear at this time if police will proceed with hate crime charges.

Police then used a Taser to subdue him before cuffing him.

The suspect is expected to be charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, assault on a police officer, malicious harassment, obstructing police and resisting arrest, per Bellevue police, and is being held at the King County jail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.