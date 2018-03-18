  • Man steals Jeep from dealership during test drive, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are looking for a man who stole a Jeep on Thursday from a dealership during a test drive, police said. 

    The suspect walked into Philly Auto dealership around 7 p.m. and expressed interest in a red Jeep Cherokee on the lot, according to WPVI

    The man and a salesman went on a test drive. During the drive, the man started driving erratically and the salesman asked him to pull over, according to WPVI. The salesman started to switch seats with the man when the thief pulled out a gun and drove off, leaving the salesman on the side of the road. 

    No shots were fired and there were no injuries. The man has not been seen since the incident.

