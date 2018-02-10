Man pulls gun on neighbor in fence dispute, police say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man landed himself in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor in a dispute over a property line between houses.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said that on Feb. 3, Saheil Namdar, 62, got into a heated argument with his neighbor about a fence he erected behind his home in a gated community in an unincorporated area of Boynton Beach. The neighbor told Namdar that his fence was on her property line, and she wanted it removed, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The neighbor told deputies that she obtained a copy of a land survey from the city showing that Namdar’s fence was on her property, but Namdar refused to take it down, the Palm Beach Post reported.
When the neighbor used a lawn chair to stand on and look over Namdar’s fence to show him the land survey, he allegedly pointed a long black gun at her and said, “If you touch my fence I’m going to shoot you and burn your house,” the arrest report states.
A witness told deputies that Namdar was heard yelling at the neighbor and threatening to shoot her. Deputies arrested Namdar on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Namdar remains at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
