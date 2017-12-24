Man hosts Christmas breakfast, gives gifts to neighborhood kids

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the past 12 years, a Jacksonville man has made it his mission to ensure every child in the neighborhood has a merry Christmas.

Larry Rogers invited children and their families to have a warm meal in front of his home at his annual Christmas breakfast Saturday.

Rogers also had clothes, toys and books to give to the children.

“You got kids that are just not as fortunate as other kids,” Rogers said.

Rogers funds most of the event, but said people in the community also chip in by donating gifts.

For the last 12 years Larry Rogers and his wife have held a breakfast with Santa at their home. They serve friends, community and even some homeless. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5DZkanxJdY — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 23, 2017

Rogers said seeing the joy on the children's faces is why he does it.

“We just go the extra mile to bring joy to kids,” Rogers said.

Ola Williams, who lives next door to Rogers, said this was her first year participating in the event.

“It's like a family when you have a community coming together,” Williams said.

She said it's a way to give the children a positive influence.

“We want children steered the right way,” Williams said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Rogers says it's about being there for one another. They will hand out clothes, toys, books and other items to children in need. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cqhT5I7sVy — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 23, 2017

Rogers said he hopes this small meal inspires others to improve their own neighborhoods.

“Christmas is not all about receiving. Christmas is about giving,” Rogers said. “The most important thing in the world you can give is love and joy."

