Man found dead, pinned under car at auto repair shop

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead, pinned under a car, at an auto repair shop Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood, police said.

    Paul Tedesco, 39, who does not work at the shop, was found  Tuesday shortly before 9:30 a.m. by an employee.

    The vehicle was still resting on the man when police responded to the scene. Investigators said it was unclear if Tedesco was able to call for help or how long he had been there.

    According to an initial report, the victim was working under the car when a mechanical support jack collapsed.

    Workers said they believe Tedesco was trying to remove a catalytic converter when he was killed, a dangerous action someone had tried there before.

    Local automotive shops said they’ve had trouble with thieves stealing catalytic converters.

    Because of the valuable metals, converters can bring top dollar when sold as scrap. But unless you know what you are doing, removing it can be risky.

