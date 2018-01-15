Man finds daughter after putting her up for adoption nearly 40 years ago

0

Jerry Miller’s daughter was taken from him shortly after she was born in 1978 in Covington, Kentucky.

At that time, he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, and his chances of recovery were slim, according to WAVE.

His wife was 17 years old the newborn would be too much to take care of, so she was given up for adoption.

Over the years, Miller remarried. He had three children and moved to Hanover, Indiana, according to WAVE.

But he never forgot about the baby he held for 30 minutes that day nearly 40 years ago. He tried to find her, using private detectives. His last hope was social media.

"Please everyone share this,” his daughter wrote in a post that has since been made private on Facebook. “My dad is looking for a daughter that was adopted while he was very ill and was unable to gain custody in 1978.”

The post went viral, and media groups also shared the story.

"If she doesn't see it, I'll probably go to my grave regretting it,” Miller told WAVE. "Wondering if she's dead or alive. If somebody is taking care of her the right way.”

Miller stopped wondering Sunday, when they reconnected.

