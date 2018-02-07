Man finds 8-foot alligator in his pool

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Florida man awoke Monday to find an 8-foot alligator in his pool, police said.
Matt Fino was taking his dog, Charlie, out for their routine morning stroll when he found the gator, according to WSVN.
"I couldn’t even,” his wife Janet Rosa told WSVN. “I was in total shock.”
Rosa said he called the police, who called gator trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Trappers removed an 8-foot alligator from a Florida pool. (Photo: Boca Raton Police Services Department)
The Boca Raton Police Department shared photos of the alligator swimming in Fino's pool, which was safely removed from the home.
