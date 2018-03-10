Man fears for life, accuses wife of poisoning him with antifreeze

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - An Arizona man says he fears for his life after he claims his wife of 34 years poisoned him with antifreeze, according to court documents released Friday.
Randy Eskelson said in his court statement that there is proof that his wife, Connie Eskelson, 66, purchased lab-grade ethylene glycol, the active ingredient in antifreeze. The court documents did not offer a motive, but Randy Eskelson told the court he fears for his safety if his wife is released from custody while awaiting trial, claiming his wife had a hidden firearm, azcentral.com reported.
Connie Eskelson was arrested Thursday on an attempted murder charge for the incident that took place last August, azcentral.com reported. Randy Eskelson was found unconscious Aug. 21 and taken to the hospital, where testing uncovered a potentially lethal dose of ethylene glycol in his system, azcentral.com reported. While Randy Eskelson had no brain activity upon arriving at the hospital, he eventually made a full recovery, according to court documents.
Authorities believe Connie Eskelson poisoned her husband's drinks over a period of time.
Eskelson was taken to the Maricopa County Jail, with her bond set at $700,000, azcentral.com reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}