Man disciplines son by making him run to school in the rain

ROANOKE, Va. - After his son was kicked off the school bus for three days for bullying, a father in Virginia came up with an alternative way for him to get to school.
As punishment, Bryan Thornhill made his son run to school.
In a Facebook Live video posted on Thursday, Thornhill streams his son running with his backpack on in the rain, with Thornhill riding in a car behind him.
In the Facebook video, Thornhill explained why he chose this form of punishment and gave "tough love" parenting advice to others, The Associated Press reported.
The video has generated millions of views and has sparked a mix of praise and criticism (WARNING: The video contains language that some may find offensive and/or inappropriate).
Thornhill said in the video that his son's behavior has improved since the punishment.
