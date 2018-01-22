Man choking on burger saved by first responders having lunch

0

ESSEX, Mass. - Three off-duty first responders were at the right place at the right time last Friday when they saved a man at a restaurant in Essex.

Essex Police Chief Peter Silva, retired Wenham Police Lieutenant Larry Kavanagh and Hamilton Deputy Police Chief Kirby Brand were having lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex when an elderly man began choking on his burger.

The three have been close friends since 1985 and have lunch together every Friday, and luckily, they happened to be at one of their favorite spots when someone needed immediate help.

They had just ordered their food when a woman began screaming for help, and the three men immediately worked together to save a life.

"In a moments notice from across the room it goes to show it doesn’t matter whether your police or fire or whether youre just a citizen," said Silva.

Kavanagh and Brand delivered two abdominal thrusts to clear the man's airway as Chief Silva called in for more help.

Paramedics and first responders were quick to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the man had already been saved by the joint efforts of the three friends.

“There was no need for verbal communication we just knew something had to be done," said Kavanagh.

“Lucky we were here that particular day at that time the stars lined up and we were able to do our job," said Brand.

The man then thanked the three friends after catching his breath and proceeded to finish his meal - and even ordered dessert!

