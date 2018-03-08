  • ‘Major announcement' on North Korea expected, President Trump says

    By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that a major statement was expected from South Korea at 7 p.m. ET.

    ‘Major announcement' on North Korea expected, President Trump says

