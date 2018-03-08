‘Major announcement' on North Korea expected, President Trump says

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that a major statement was expected from South Korea at 7 p.m. ET.
Latest:— Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) March 8, 2018
- Trump: South Korea to make 'major statement' on North Korea at 7 pm EST
- Announcement will be made by South Korea's national security adviser in the WH briefing room
- South Korean delegation met with national security officials at WH today
Check back for updates on this developing story.
