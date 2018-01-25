  • Lynyrd Skynyrd announces Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Lynyrd Skynyrd announced it is going on a farewell tour. 

    Rolling Stone reported that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members made the announcement Thursday. The tour begins May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and ends Sept. 1 in Atlanta.

    Special guests will join the Southern rock band along the way, including  Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

    The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will have stops in Tampa, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mansfield, Massachusetts.

    The final tour starts more than 45 years after the release of the band’s first album, 1973’s “(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).” After lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several crew members died in a plane crash in 1977, the band went on hiatus. In 1987, the band returned with new members, including co-founding member and original guitarist Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, the lead vocalist and Ronnie Van Zant’s brother.

    Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com, except for shows in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Detroit. The Massachusetts show tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. local time. Detroit tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

    More information on VIP tickets and tour dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com. Tour dates are below.

    May 4 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
    May 5 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    May 11 – Dallas at Starplex Pavilion
    May 12 – Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    May 18 – Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
    May 19 – Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
    May 25 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
    May 26 – San Bernardino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheater
    June 22 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
    June 23 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
    June 29 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
    June 30 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
    July 6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    July 7 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
    July 13 – Darien, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
    July 14 – Hartford, Connecticut, at Xfinity Theatre
    July 20 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
    July 21 – Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    July 27 – Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
    July 28 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
    Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Aug. 4 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    Aug. 10 – Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
    Aug. 11 – Toronto at Budweiser Stage
    Aug. 17 – Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
    Aug. 18 – St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Aug. 24 – Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheatre
    Aug. 25 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion
    Aug. 31 – Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    Sept. 1 – Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

