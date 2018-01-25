0 Lynyrd Skynyrd announces farewell tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced it is going on a farewell tour.

Rolling Stone reported that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members made the announcement Thursday. The tour begins May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and ends Sept. 1 in Atlanta.

Special guests will join the Southern rock band along the way, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will have stops in Tampa, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The final tour starts more than 45 years after the release of the band’s first album, 1973’s “(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).” After lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several crew members died in a plane crash in 1977, the band went on hiatus. In 1987, the band returned with new members, including co-founding member and original guitarist Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, the lead vocalist and Ronnie Van Zant’s brother.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com, except for shows in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Detroit. The Massachusetts show tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. local time. Detroit tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

More information on VIP tickets and tour dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com. Tour dates are below.

May 4 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas at Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernardino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, Connecticut, at Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland at Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 10 – Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 11 – Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 – Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 18 – St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 31 – Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

