Lowe's looking to fill 53,000 jobs during one-day hiring blitz

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - For those looking for work, Mooresville-based Lowe's is about to launch a one-day, nationwide hiring blitz for seasonal employees.
The home improvement retailer announced it will hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers at all of its stores on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lowe's said that Feb. 21 -- “National Hiring Day” -- is an effort to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal customer service employees.
“Our employees are the heart of our business and make a difference for the customers and communities we serve every day,” said Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s chief human resources officer. “Lowe’s is a great place to build a career, and we’re excited to host our largest-ever job fair to introduce people to our culture. We’re looking to hire customer-centric and service-minded people who are passionate about being a part of something bigger.”
At the hiring event, prospective employees can visit any store and meet hiring managers, speak with associates and go behind the scenes of the store.
