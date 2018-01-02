  • Look: It even snowed in Florida

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It even snowed in Florida on Monday, as far south as the Cape Canaveral area.

    Viewers spotted snowflakes shortly before midnight in Seminole and Brevard counties.

    Viewers recorded video and captured photos of snowflakes in the air in the Orlando suburb of Oviedo and in Titusville, located on Florida’s Space Coast.

    WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields said he received several verified reports of snow mixing into rain.

