Logan Paul returns to YouTube with suicide prevention video

SAN FRANCISCO - After a three-week absence, YouTube star Logan Paul returned to the streaming service, airing a video on suicide prevention, USA Today reported.
Paul, 22, said he would donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.
The move comes after he was roundly criticized for showing a video in late December that showed a dead body hanging from a tree in Aokigahara, known as Japan’s “suicide forest.” Paul later apologized and took the video down.
“It's time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate both myself and others on suicide,” Paul said his in new video, which has been viewed more than 10 million times, USA Today reported.
Earlier this month, YouTube removed Paul’s channels from Google Preferred, which hindered his earning power; and from Foursome, a series on the premium subscription service YouTube Red, USA Today reported.
“I've never been so humbled in my life by a single event," Logan said in the video after meeting with a suicide survivor and experts in suicide prevention, USA Today reported.
.@LoganPaul has a long way to go and people are right to continue to question his motives but today's video was a thoughtful first step. hopefully this is part of a true effort to move on from sensationalist content - https://t.co/VqU5q97jKi— Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) January 24, 2018
Hey @LoganPaul, first off thank you for your video on suicide awareness. Trust, we are grateful you used your platform to teach your audience about an important issue, but let's take a step back here, and look behind the PR team that made this. - https://t.co/LUu2prOuSV (thread)— Jimmy (@jfwong) January 24, 2018
