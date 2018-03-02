L.L. Bean raises age to buy rifles to 21

L.L. Bean is the latest retailer to change its policy regarding the sale of rifles, the company said in a tweet late Thursday.
On its Twitter feed, L.L. Bean posted that in the wake of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, “we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.”
L.L. Bean’s move follows those by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, which changed their gun-selling policies after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 left 17 people dead, including 14 students.
Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem said L.L. Bean only sells firearms at its flagship store in Freeport, Maine, and only those used for hunting and target shooting, according to The Associated Press.
L.L. Bean’s announcement follows moves by other major corporations that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association since the shooting in Parkland, including Delta Air Lines, Hertz and MetLife.
