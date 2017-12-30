Lineup; What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in January

The streaming channels will be be making an offer customers can’t refuse in 2018.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have movies, documentaries, comedy specials, children's programming and TV shows to get 2018 off on the right foot, CNN reported.
Netflix will allow fans to stream “The Godfather” and its two sequels, along with “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Cars 3.”
Amazon Prime will feature the sixth season of “Grimm,” “Babel” and “Requiem for a Dream.”
Hulu will showcase “Saturday Night Fever,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Cold Mountain,” “Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College,” “I Spy” and “Look Who’s Talking.”
Amazon Prime and Hulu both will be streaming “Capote,” “Hustle & Flow,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Thelma and Louise” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”
HBO Now’s lineup includes “Back to the Future,” “Waterworld,” and “David Bowie: The Last Five Years.”
Acorn TV will stream “Dear Murderer” and “Girlfriends.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}