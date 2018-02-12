0 ‘Let's choose kindness': Bullied kindergartner writes open letter to classmates

CONWAY, Ark. - A kindergarten student in Arkansas who said she was bullied in school wrote an open letter to her classmates, telling them to “choose kindness” instead of being mean, KHTV reported.

“I had a sad weekend because some kids were very mean to me Friday,” Morgan Summers wrote, “but I prayed for those kids and I forgive them and I hope that we can all choose to be kind to each other now so that nobody feels the way I did this weekend.”

Morgan has Larsen syndrome, a disorder that affects the development of bones. After having several surgeries, Morgan sometimes has to use a wheelchair and leg braces, which made her a target of some of her classmates, KHTV reported.

She decided to write down her thoughts. Her mother, Jordan Summers, said in a Facebook post that the letter was “100 percent” from her daughter.

“This afternoon I found her in her room typing a letter to her entire school. You guys, this letter is 100 percent from her. I helped her with some grammar and getting it all put together, but these words are hers,” Summers wrote.

In her letter, Morgan asks classmates who have questions about her condition to simply ask.

“I never mind the questions, I just don't like when you stare and I definitely don't like it when you laugh at me and say mean things,” Morgan wrote.

“We are all different in our own ways and this is just how I am different. If we will all just talk to each other kindly and ask questions instead of staring or bullying, I think we will all be friends and so much happier ...

“Let's choose kindness!"

Summers said her daughter’s letter was powerful.

“It blew me away and we decided it's a letter that should be shared with the entire world, not just the school,” Summers wrote.

Summers stressed that Morgan’s school has been supportive.

“This is no reflection on her school at all. Unfortunately, this is inevitable and we knew it would happen,” she wrote.

Here is Morgan’s original letter that her mother posted to Facebook:

