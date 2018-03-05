Lemurs, marmosets, other animals stolen from Florida wildlife sanctuary

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Wildlife sanctuary officials in Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida are trying to find dozens of animals that were stolen from the property.
WSVN reported that seven lemurs, five marmosets, four monkeys, seven birds and 13 tortoises were taken from We Care Wildlife Sanctuary between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
A volunteer at the sanctuary said that whoever took the animals unscrewed a fence when they were not able to cut the lock.
Some of the animals are on medications and volunteers at the sanctuary said they’re afraid that some of the stolen animals could die.
In addition to the stolen animals, volunteers told WSVN someone posted a fake Craigslist ad saying that We Care Wildlife Sanctuary was going out of business and that the animals were free for the taking.
Now the the workers are begging for the person who took the missing animals to bring them back, WSVN reported.
