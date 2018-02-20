  • Lawyer accused of lying in Russia investigation

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - An attorney is facing charges of lying to the FBI in the agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.

    The charges against lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan are the latest in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

