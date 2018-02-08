  • Lance Bass says NSYNC is reuniting soon for Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Boy band NSYNC  is reuniting, but not for new music or a tour, according to one member.

    TMZ reported that member Lance Bass was in Los Angeles with his husband, Michael Turchin, and was asked if a reunion is happening. Fans were disappointed that Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday didn’t include NSYNC members Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

    “There’s always a possibility,” Bass said.

    The singers will be together in some capacity when they get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    “We’re getting our star soon, so, if you call that a reunion,” Bass said.

    The Walk of Fame ceremony is set for the spring. 

