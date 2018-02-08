0 Ladies beware: Most single guys don't change bed sheets for six weeks, report finds

Most people who sleep seven to eight hours a night will spend a third of their life in bed, but it’s surprising how long people will wait before changing their sheets, especially single men, according to a new survey.

The website Mattress Adviser interviewed more than 1,000 people on their sheet-changing habits and discovered single men often sleep on the same sheets for as long as six weeks before changing them.

That compares to about 24 days for the average person, or a little more than once every three weeks, according to the study, which basically found that’s too long.

“With the average person shedding about 10 grams of skin each day, you’d be piling up a veritable feast for dust mites in that time,” survey researchers said.

Other findings included that men change their sheets about 10 days later than women and that people in relationships tended to change their sheets more often.

“Relationship commitment seemed to correlate with more frequent washing. Respondents in a relationship had the shortest average time between pillow cleanings, while married folks had the cleanest record for sheets,” researchers said.

The study also found that people who slept naked without showering before bed changed their sheets “comparatively often,” but the same can not be said of those who drool while they sleep.

They waited an average of 32 days before changing their linen.

