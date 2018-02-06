Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter named Stormi

LOS ANGELES - Days after publicly announcing the birth of her daughter, Kylie Jenner has shared her baby’s name: Stormi.
E! News reported that Jenner posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram Tuesday, revealing her name in the caption.
The photo, which shows part of Stormi’s face with her tiny hand wrapped around her mother’s thumb, garnered more than 3 million likes in 30 minutes.
Jenner, 20, kept her pregnancy private, choosing not to comment on reports that she and boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, 25, were expecting.
She announced Stormi’s Feb. 1 birth in the form of a nearly 12-minute-long YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter” on Sunday. The video was followed up by an Instagram statement in which Jenner thanked fans for being understanding of her decision to keep the pregnancy private.
Stormi is the first child for Jenner and Scott.
