Knock, knock! 9-foot gator removed from front doorstep of Florida apartment

COCOA, Fla. - Trappers removed a 9-foot-long alligator from the front doorstep of a Cocoa, Florida, apartment complex Monday afternoon.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
The Difference Between Alligators and Crocodiles
Cocoa police responded to the apartments around 3:30 p.m. at 1612 University Lane after residents called concerned about the large gator roaming about the complex.
9-foot Gator Removed from Front Door Step Patrol officers responded to a local apartment complex after receiving a call...Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Monday, February 26, 2018
Police found the gator on the front doorstep of unit 903.
A gator trapper arrived around 20 minutes after police and removed the gator.
According to state wildlife officers, it’s common for gators to roam around during warm weather looking for water.
A 9-foot gator was removed from the front doorstep of a Cocoa apartment https://t.co/Wrsfw72V3t— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) February 27, 2018
If a gator is seen outside its normal habitat, experts advise not to feed it or attempt to go near it.
Instead, officials said to call local law enforcement or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service to have the gator removed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}