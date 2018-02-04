Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago makes appearance in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her first child with rapper Travis Scott in an 11-minute video Sunday, and her youngest niece, Chicago West, also made her debut in the clip.
People reported that Kim Kardashian West’s youngest daughter Chicago rested in Jenner’s arms toward the end of the video.
“She looks completely different,” Jenner said as Kardashian West placed Chicago in her arms. “She’s so little.”
Kardashian West sat next to Jenner as Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend, asked off camera if she came up with a name.
“I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” Kardashian West said.
“I love Chicago,” Jenner replied.
Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed Chicago via gestational carrier Jan. 15. Days later, on Jan. 19, Kardashian West publicly revealed their daughter was named Chicago.
