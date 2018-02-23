Kentucky teacher arrested after allegedly snorting crushed pill in class

A Kentucky teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of snorting drugs in class, WLEX reported.
Students at Menifee County Elementary/Middle School in Frenchburg told officials they saw Cherish Rednour, 41, crush a pill with a credit card and make a line with the powder. They alleged that after snorting the pill, Rednour slumped over her desk and was having trouble staying awake.
Rednour was confronted by the principal and officials from the Menifee Sheriff''s Office about the allegations. WLEX reported. She was subjected to several field sobriety tests and was arrested shortly after.
Sheriff's officials said they found a white residue on her desk and a credit card with residue.
When a deputy searched Rednour at the Sheriff's Office, they found a tampon applicator in her bra that "resembled a very small, cut straw," according to arrest records.
Rednour was charged with public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia, according to arrest records.
