Kentucky second-grader with Down syndrome qualifies for regional spelling bee

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky girl with Down syndrome qualified for a regional spelling bee, WLKY reported.

    Sosie Smith, a second-grader at Christian Academy of Louisville's Providence School, qualified after winning the bee in her class, with “joyous” the word that gave her the championship. She will compete in a regional event next week, WLKY reported.

    Sosie’s mother, Tara Smith, told WLKY that her daughter has always loved words and reading.

    "My job as a mom is to find those little gifts and accentuate them and try to bring them out as best as I can," she said.

    Smith told WLKY that she hopes Sosie's story will encourage other special-needs children.

    "She keeps hitting these milestones and exceeding my expectations," Smith said. "I just hope to open their eyes a little bit and enlighten them that the capabilities are there."

