Kanye West uses email to tell Kim Kardashian to drop her big sunglasses

0

Kanye West has returned to an old role in his relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian -- the role of fashion police -- and he’s using email to get the message across to her.

Kardashian opened up about the email her hubby sent her recently during an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” People reported.

>> Read more trending news

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,” Kardashian said. “He sent me like, millions of ‘90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian visits the Pool fashion store at Maximilianstrasse during her Munich Visit on September 22, 2010 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Florian Seefried/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time West has critiqued Kardashian’s wardrobe choices.

In 2012, he cleaned out her closet and got rid of most of her clothing and accessories, all for the cameras for “KUWTK,” Huffington Post reported.

She also talked about his style consultations throughout their relationship.

“You want your guy to think you’re really hot. I’ll put something on and [Kanye will} say, ‘No, that doesn’t look good,’ and I’ll trust him,” Kardashian said during an interview in 2013.

In 2015, she said that he was still choosing what she wears, Huffington Post reported.

“He totally picks out all my looks. I really do trust his opinion,” the reality star said on an episode of “Live with Kelly and Michael.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.