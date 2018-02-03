  • Justin Timberlake goes on Target run in Twin Cities

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ST. PAUL, Minn. - Justin Timberlake decided to go on a Target run this week in Minnesota, and the singer tweeted out a surprise to his fans, KARE reported.

    The singer, who will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis, filmed himself at a Target store in St. Paul filling his shopping cart with gifts and necessary items.

    “I'm doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks -- my kid loves them, got Fruity Pebbles -- because I love them, got Reese's Pieces -- shout out to ‘E.T.’ the movie,” Timberlake said on the video.

    Timberlake, whose latest album is called “Man of the Woods,” signed five copies of a limited vinyl edition of the record, saying he was going to leave it with the store manager. Fans who wanted the disc had to give a special code to the manager, Timberlake said in the video.

    “The code word is aardvark, I don't know why, just sounds like a great word,” he said.

    The video was posted Friday afternoon, but it could have been filmed earlier in the week, KARE reported.

     

